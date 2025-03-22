Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

