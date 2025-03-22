Washington Trust Bank Has $3.27 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,763,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,187,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $701,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,560,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of F5 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.0 %

F5 stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.86. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

