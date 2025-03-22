Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 244,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.52.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

