Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

