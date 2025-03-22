Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,281 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

