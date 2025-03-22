Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Branden Neish Sells 25,510 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $328,952.26.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $10,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 334,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

