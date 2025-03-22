Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Branden Neish Sells 25,510 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $328,952.26.
Weave Communications Price Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $10,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 334,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
