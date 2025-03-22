WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.