Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

