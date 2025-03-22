Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.28 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.