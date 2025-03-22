Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HIX opened at $4.28 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.