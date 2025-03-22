Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
