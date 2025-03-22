Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

