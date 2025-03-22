Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

IGI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

