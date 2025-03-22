Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

