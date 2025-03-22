Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 126,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,010,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.82 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

In related news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,440.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,429.26. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

