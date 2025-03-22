Whittier Trust Co. Buys 41 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $390.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

