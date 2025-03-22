Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 151.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.