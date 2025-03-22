Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

