Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.