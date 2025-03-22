Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 611 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $362.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

