Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

