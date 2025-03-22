Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,996,077.40. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,553 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $191.84 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.89, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

