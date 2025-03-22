Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a 200 day moving average of $476.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

