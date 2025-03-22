WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 288,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 66,512 shares.The stock last traded at $37.13 and had previously closed at $37.26.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

