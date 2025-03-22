Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.88 Million

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Wrapped TAO token can now be purchased for approximately $250.50 or 0.00297363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $2,401.44 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,160.71 or 0.99907182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,508.44 or 0.99132875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 126,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 126,500.44743235. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 249.55745058 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,255.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

