X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,935,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 7,679,577 shares.The stock last traded at $27.06 and had previously closed at $27.56.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 827,398 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

