Xponance Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $471.37 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $536.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.17 and its 200-day moving average is $460.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

