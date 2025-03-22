Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

