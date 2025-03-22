XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $340,095.42 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,604,158 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

