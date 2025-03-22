Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63. 131,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 236,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yatsen by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.