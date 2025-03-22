Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $7.62. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 191,558 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $604.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
