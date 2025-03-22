ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0723 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $671,110.56 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

