ZEGA Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,159 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Amundi increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

