ZEGA Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,369 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

