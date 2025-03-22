ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 178,813 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

View Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 1.2 %

PACCAR stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.