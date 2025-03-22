ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3,659.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,192 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 394,106 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,342,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,776,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

