ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 692,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 224,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $660,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JPME stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

