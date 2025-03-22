ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

