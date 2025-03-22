ZEGA Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,582 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after buying an additional 780,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day moving average is $319.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

