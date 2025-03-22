Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

ZBH opened at $110.79 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

