Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 193 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 193 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $15,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,748.30. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
