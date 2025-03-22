Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

ZWS stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

