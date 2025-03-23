1,000 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

