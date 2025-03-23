10,455 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 449,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

