10,614 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

