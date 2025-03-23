11,542 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

