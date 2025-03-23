11,905 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 396,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,954,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

