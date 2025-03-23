1,217 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.