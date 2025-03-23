1,460 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

