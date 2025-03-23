18,650 Shares in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:LAES opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. SEALSQ Corp has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

