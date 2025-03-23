2,178 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $54.96 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

